17-year-old dead after shooting at Sarasota park, deputies investigating

A 17-year-old boy died after a shooting at Twin Lakes Park early on Sunday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the shooting happened at the park located at 6700 Clark Road around 1:12 a.m. Two victims were taken to the hospital and authorities say that is where the 17-year-old died.

The other victim is still being treated for his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.com.

