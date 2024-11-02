Man found dead in downtown Tampa hotel after he killed his wife, left her in parked car: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a husband and wife dead in Tampa.

On Friday just after 9 p.m., deputies say they responded to the 2800 block of Cedaridge Drive after receiving reports that a woman was missing and there was a concern for her safety.

Investigators learned that Franklin Vegas Delgado, 31, called a relative and said that he had killed his wife. At midnight on Saturday, detectives say they found the victim, Waleska Gomez Barroeta, 28, dead in a car parked at 815 Water Street in downtown Tampa.

According to HCSO, Vegas Delgado had left the parking lot on foot after abandoning the car where the victim was found.

At 1:20 a.m., detectives say they found Vegas Delgado with self-inflicted injuries at the Marriott Waterside Hotel located at 505 Water Street in Tampa.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This is an unimaginable loss and a painful reminder that violence is never the answer."

The investigation is ongoing.

