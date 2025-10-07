17-year-old rescues autistic sister from Port Richey lake
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A 17-year-old Pasco County teen is being credited for saving his 5-year-old sister's life.
On Monday at about 3:30 p.m., the Pasco County Sheriff's Office got a call regarding a missing autistic, nonverbal child in the area of Lake Lisa Park in Port Richey.
When deputies arrived on scene, witnesses told them the child was in the nearby lake.
Deputies rans to the lake and found that the child's 17-year-old brother had already entered the water and had the child in a safe location on a branch while the brother was in the water.
Deputies assisted with recovering both the child and her brother from the water safely.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office commends the 17-year-old brother for his courageous actions.
