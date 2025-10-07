Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old rescues autistic sister from Port Richey lake

Updated  October 7, 2025 3:30pm EDT
Pasco County
A 17-year-old Pasco County teen is being credited for saving his 5-year-old sister's life. (Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

    The Brief

      • The Pasco County Sheriff's Office responded to an area of Port Richey for reports of a missing autistic child.
      • When they got to Lake Lisa Park, witnesses said the 5-year-old was in the water.
      • Deputies found the child being rescued by her 17-year-old brother.

    PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A 17-year-old Pasco County teen is being credited for saving his 5-year-old sister's life.

    On Monday at about 3:30 p.m., the Pasco County Sheriff's Office got a call regarding a missing autistic, nonverbal child in the area of Lake Lisa Park in Port Richey.

    When deputies arrived on scene, witnesses told them the child was in the nearby lake.

    Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

    Deputies rans to the lake and found that the child's 17-year-old brother had already entered the water and had the child in a safe location on a branch while the brother was in the water. 

    Deputies assisted with recovering both the child and her brother from the water safely. 

    The Pasco Sheriff's Office commends the 17-year-old brother for his courageous actions.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

