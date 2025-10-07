Missing Florida man found dead 10 years after ‘suspicious’ disappearance from gas station

The Brief A Florida man who disappeared 10 years ago has been found dead in South Florida. Steven Mackrell was last seen at a Pompano gas station on July 30, 2015. Sunshine State Sonar found Mackrell’s remains and vehicle on October 2, 2025, submerged in a Boca Raton lake.



Ten years after disappearing, a missing Florida man has been found dead in a South Florida lake.

What we know:

Steven Mackrell was reported missing on July 30, 2015.

He was last seen buying gas at a Valero station on North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

Video shows him getting into a dispute with people inside another vehicle at the gas station around 2:30 a.m.

On August 18, 2015, police called his disappearance suspicious in a media release.

On October 2, 2025, Sunshine State Sonar, a private sonar search company, found Mackrell’s body and vehicle submerged in a Boca Raton lake.

Sunshine State Sonar notified the Boca Raton Police Department, and it recovered the vehicle and found skeletal remains inside.

The remains were turned over to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

The next day, the medical examiner positively identified the remains as Mackrell using dental records.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding how Mackrell and his vehicle ended up in the lake remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Mackrell’s disappearance or who may have had contact with him on the night of July 30, 2015, is asked to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-6677 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493- TIPS.