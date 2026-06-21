18-year-old arrested after street takeover in Tampa:FHP

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The Brief An 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday after participating in a street takeover on Hillsborough Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say the driver participated in an illegal vehicle takeover and ran from a traffic stop on Hillsborough Avenue. A state trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop the car and discovered a police radio scanner inside the center console.



An 18-year-old Riverview man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly participating in a street takeover and running from state troopers on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.

Tampa street takeover pursuit

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers observed multiple vehicles weaving through traffic and performing burnouts during an illegal vehicle takeover on eastbound State Road-580, also known as Hillsborough Avenue.

One trooper attempted to stop a white Dodge Challenger that was driving recklessly, but troopers say the driver accelerated away on westbound Hillsborough Avenue.

A trooper in pursuit caught up with the Challenger, when the driver slowed down before suddenly driving off again at a high rate of speed.

The trooper then executed a PIT maneuver, immobilizing the Challenger at 1:34 a.m.

During a search, troopers found an active police radio scanner inside the center console cupholder that FHP said was being used to track law enforcement radio traffic.

The driver, Rodrigo Rivera-Montano, 18, was placed into custody and booked into jail.

Rivera-Montano faces charges of unlawful racing on a highway and a felony charge of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

Hillsborough Avenue racing investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information regarding whether other drivers or spectators involved in the street takeover were identified or arrested.