18-year-old arrested after street takeover in Tampa:FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - An 18-year-old Riverview man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly participating in a street takeover and running from state troopers on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.
Tampa street takeover pursuit
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers observed multiple vehicles weaving through traffic and performing burnouts during an illegal vehicle takeover on eastbound State Road-580, also known as Hillsborough Avenue.
One trooper attempted to stop a white Dodge Challenger that was driving recklessly, but troopers say the driver accelerated away on westbound Hillsborough Avenue.
A trooper in pursuit caught up with the Challenger, when the driver slowed down before suddenly driving off again at a high rate of speed.
The trooper then executed a PIT maneuver, immobilizing the Challenger at 1:34 a.m.
During a search, troopers found an active police radio scanner inside the center console cupholder that FHP said was being used to track law enforcement radio traffic.
The driver, Rodrigo Rivera-Montano, 18, was placed into custody and booked into jail.
Rivera-Montano faces charges of unlawful racing on a highway and a felony charge of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.
Hillsborough Avenue racing investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information regarding whether other drivers or spectators involved in the street takeover were identified or arrested.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.