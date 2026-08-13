19-year-old man dies after being pulled from Clearwater pool

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The Brief A 19-year-old man died Thursday after being pulled from a pool in Clearwater. Emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Leeward Island in Island Estates before noon. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene after life-saving efforts failed.



A 19-year-old died on Thursday following a reported drowning call at a pool in Clearwater, according to the city.

Drowning on Island Estates

What we know:

Clearwater Police and Fire & Rescue rushed to the 100 block of Leeward Island at 11:53 a.m. Thursday after receiving a drowning call, according to the City of Clearwater. First responders found a 19-year-old man floating in a pool in Island Estates.

Crews say they pulled him from the water and performed life-saving measures, but the efforts failed. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Clearwater police investigation

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet released the name of the 19-year-old man who died. Authorities have not explained how he ended up in the water or if anyone else was present at the pool. Police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected in the death.