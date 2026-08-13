Tropical Depression Cristobal expected to dissipate Thursday
TAMPA, Fla. - FOX 13 meteorologists are monitoring three tropical weather systems moving through the Atlantic basin, though none pose an immediate threat to the United States.
Atlantic tropical weather monitoring
What we know:
Tropical Depression Cristobal was downgraded from a tropical storm and is expected to dissipate over open water on Thursday.
Two atmospheric disturbances farther south struggle against dry air and wind shear.
One tropical disturbance holds an 80% chance of development, but heavy wind shear and dry air face the low-level center as it approaches the islands.
That system will bring rainy, windy conditions to the region. A second area holds a 50% chance of development and looks better suited to close off a low pressure center over the weekend.
Future tropical system forecast
What we don't know:
Forecasters do not know if the 50% disturbance will withstand future Saharan dust and wind shear. Officials do not know if the system will execute a potential turn before reaching the islands.
Broad seasonal storm outlook
Big picture view:
Tropical weather activity remains normal for this time of year as the ocean basin heats up.
Forecasters confirm no tropical systems pose an imminent threat to the American coast.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg.