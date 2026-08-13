Tropical Depression Cristobal expected to dissipate Thursday

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The Brief FOX 13 meteorologists are tracking three Atlantic Ocean systems as tropical storm activity increases across the ocean basin. Low pressure areas face atmospheric obstacles including wind shear and dry air that will limit long-term strength. Atmospheric conditions keep the United States safe from immediate tropical system threats as storms remain over open water.



FOX 13 meteorologists are monitoring three tropical weather systems moving through the Atlantic basin, though none pose an immediate threat to the United States.

Atlantic tropical weather monitoring

What we know:

Tropical Depression Cristobal was downgraded from a tropical storm and is expected to dissipate over open water on Thursday.

Two atmospheric disturbances farther south struggle against dry air and wind shear.

One tropical disturbance holds an 80% chance of development, but heavy wind shear and dry air face the low-level center as it approaches the islands.

That system will bring rainy, windy conditions to the region. A second area holds a 50% chance of development and looks better suited to close off a low pressure center over the weekend.

Future tropical system forecast

What we don't know:

Forecasters do not know if the 50% disturbance will withstand future Saharan dust and wind shear. Officials do not know if the system will execute a potential turn before reaching the islands.

Broad seasonal storm outlook

Big picture view:

Tropical weather activity remains normal for this time of year as the ocean basin heats up.

Forecasters confirm no tropical systems pose an imminent threat to the American coast.