FLOCK cameras help find kidnapped Florida kids: LCPD

article

The Brief A man faces kidnapping charges in Lake City after police say he attacked a woman inside a police lobby and stole her car with two children inside. Officers located the stolen vehicle, retrieved the kids safely, and took the suspect to the Columbia County Detention Facility. Authorities completed a domestic violence assessment indicating the victim was in a potentially lethal situation before connecting her with victim support services.



A man was jailed in Lake City after investigators say he attacked a woman inside a police station lobby on Monday and stole her car with two children inside.

Lake City police investigation

What we know:

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Monday, a woman ran into the lobby of the Lake City Police Department seeking help during a physical altercation with her boyfriend, Branch Stamper. Surveillance cameras captured Stamper chasing the victim inside, knocking her to the floor, grabbing her neck, pulling her backward, and snatching her phone.

Police said Stamper then ran to the parking lot, got into the woman's vehicle, and drove away with her two children, who are not related to him. Officers tracked the car using the FLOCK license plate reader network and cellular location data, quickly finding Stamper, the vehicle, the mother's property, and both children.

Columbia County suspect charges

Stamper was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility on charges including two counts of kidnapping, domestic battery by strangulation, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding, resisting an officer without violence, domestic battery, and driving with a suspended or revoked license with knowledge.

State child welfare response

The children were safely reunited with their mother, and the Department of Children and Families launched an investigation into the incident. Police noted the victim had visible injuries but declined medical treatment.

Domestic violence risk assessment

What they're saying:

Officers completed a domestic violence packet and a lethality assessment, which determined the victim faced a potentially lethal situation, and provided her with resources on protective injunctions.

"This case shows how quickly a domestic violence incident can escalate and place multiple lives at risk," Chief Gerald Butler stated. "Our officers acted quickly, used the available technology to locate the vehicle and safely reunite these children with their mother. We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help before the situation becomes any more dangerous".