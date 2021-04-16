Rescued brown pelicans find home at Florida Aquarium

While the image people may get when they hear about the Florida Aquarium is flashy fish and awesome aquatic life, the venue houses about 9,000 animals and not all of them live underwater. Two of their regular residents are Florida brown pelicans.

"The pelican’s names are Josh and Theo and they are brown pelicans," shared Senior Biologist Michelle Uhlig.

Visitors to Florida's waterfronts are most likely to encounter brown pelicans since they live here year-round.

"These are permanent residents," Uhlig explained. "They have a permanent injury so they can't be released into the wild."

Both birds were rescued and needed a home that could provide for their dietary needs while still allowing them some freedom to roam in a semi-natural setting.

"We work with our vet staff to make sure they're nutritionally balanced," stated Uhlig. "These guys eat a lot of fish!"

A visit to the Florida Aquarium's social media pages will reveal the popularity of these two brown pelicans. Theo and Josh make their way around the aquarium's grounds on their own or sometimes with help from staff.

"They both have a wing injury, so they're not fully flighted, but they do get a little bit of flight," Uhlig said. "A lot of pelicans in this area get injured by monofilament line. They get used to being around people and they go after the fish on the pier."

Because of that issue, and the impact that waterside debris and trash can have on our feathered, flippered or finned friends, the Florida Aquarium hosts clean-ups along the beaches and piers in the Tampa Bay Area.

Several of those cleanups are scheduled for Earth Day.

You can find out more about those and how to schedule a visit to see Josh and Theo by visiting the Florida Aquarium website.

The aquarium is located at 701 Channelside Drive in downtown Tampa's Channelside District.

