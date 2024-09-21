2 dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Hernando County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two drivers died at the scene of a crash in Hernando County early on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 45-year-old Homosassa man was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south in the northbound lanes of SR-589 around 12:40 a.m. and a 47-year-old Homosassa woman drove a Honda Odyssey in the northbound lanes.

READ: Missing Dade City man found dead after hit-and-run, FHP says

Just north of County Line Road, at the 38 Milepost, the Volkswagen hit the Honda head-on, according to troopers.

Authorities say both vehicles rotated, flipped and stopped in the median and outside shoulder.

Both drivers died at the scene of the crash and two passengers in the Honda, a 20-year-old Inverness woman and a 20-year-old Homosassa man, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Hernando County Fire Rescue says both passengers were extricated from the minivan and taken to the hospital.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: