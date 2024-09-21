Missing Dade City man found dead after suspected hit-and-run, FHP says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 63-year-old Dade City man who had been reported missing was found dead on the shoulder of US-301 on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Troopers said they were called to the scene of a suspected hit-and-run crash around 10:45 a.m.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office found the remains of a man on the shoulder of US-301, north of SR-50, who had been reported missing since Sunday, Sept. 8. The victim was identified on Sept. 20 by the medical examiner and family members were notified, according to authorities.

Boby Joe McCall's family reported him missing on Sept. 13.

According to information the sheriff's office released on Wednesday, Boby Joe McCall was reported missing on Sept. 13. Deputies said he was seen on video on Sept. 8 walking away from his home on Kramer Street in Webster to purchase a title of a vehicle located less than a mile away on Snyder Street.

Troopers say they do not know when the crash on US-301 happened.

Officials are asking the public for help identifying and finding the assailant. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: