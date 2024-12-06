2 firefighters hit by SUV at Safety Harbor fire station

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two Safety Harbor firefighters are recovering from injuries after being hit by an SUV at a fire station, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday at the fire station off McMullen Booth Rd., across from the Countryside Sports Complex.

Both firefighters went to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, PCSO said.

The firefighters have been identified as Captain Joseph Hans, 50, and firefighter paramedic Ryan Craig.

Captain Joseph Hans and firefighter paramedic Ryan Craig. Images are courtesy of the Safety Harbor Fire Department.

The moments leading to the crash are still under investigation.

The city will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on Friday to provide more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

