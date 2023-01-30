2 hospitalized following deputy-involved shooting in Brooksville, officials say

A domestic dispute in Brooksville led to a deputy-involved shooting that sent two people to a hospital. No deputy was injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Hernando County deputies said they responded late Sunday to Cobb Road following a report of a domestic disturbance. In a news release, no further details were provided on the initial call.

When deputies arrived, they said a "physical disturbance was occurring in the yard of the residence in question."

One of the people involved fired at least one shot at deputies, investigators said. At least one deputy returned fire.

Two people were struck by the gunfire and both were taken to a local hospital. Deputies didn't specify if the injured were those involved in the initial call.

No other information was provided.