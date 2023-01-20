HCSO: ‘Suspicious’ house fire kills 1 individual, multiple animals

article

Deputies in Hernando County are investigating a fatal fire that claimed the life of one person and several different kinds of animals.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor reported the residential fire on Harwell Road in Brooksville around 1:20 a.m. and said the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the blaze was so intense that it took about 90 minutes to put it out.

Upon entering the home, firefighters found multiple deceased animals and the remains of one person who has not yet been identified.

HCSO and the state Fire Marshal's Office is investigation.

Animal enforcement officers along with a livestock officer removed several other animals from the property that were not injured.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Hernando County CrimeStoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone.

Tipsters may also submit tips via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. Those calling with information will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

