2, including teen, arrested in Zephyrhills shooting: Police

A 15-year-old was among two arrested after a shooting in Zephyrhills on Tuesday, according to officers.

The Zephyrhills Police Department responded to the intersection of 4th Avenue and 18th Street after a shooting was reported in the area. No one was injured in the incident, according to investigators.

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old man, identified as Dymunte' Williams. The police department did not identify the teen who was arrested.

Zephyrhills police determined that those involved in the shooting were acquainted and said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Williams was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm on public or residential property. While officials have not said what charges the 15-year-old is facing, they did say more criminal charges could be pending.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050, and choose option one.