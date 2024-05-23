Brian Battie returned fire in deadly Sarasota shootout that killed his brother: Affidavit

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Brian Battie, a former USF football player who was critically injured in a Sarasota shootout that killed his brother, fired shots early Saturday morning, according to newly released documents.

Deputies say shots rang out near the Hookah Lounge Marrakech, located at 3442 17th Street in Sarasota around 3:30 a.m.

Tommie Battie was killed in the shooting. Four others were injured, including his brother Brian, who was shot in the head.

In 911 calls, panicked people can be heard begging for help moments after the shooting. The recordings captured others screaming and yelling in the background.

Newly released documents shed more light on what happened that morning.

According to a probable cause affidavit, video footage shows bullets flying around 3:29 a.m.

A black man, later identified as Darryl Bernard Brookins, can be seen in surveillance video wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray pants leaning up against the window of the Choice Vacuum business, located at 3444 17th Street.

The affidavit states that as the video plays, Brian and Tommie Battie are seen walking toward Brookins, who immediately draws a firearm and shoots at the brothers.

According to the affidavit, both Battie brothers returned gunfire. That’s when the video shows Brian Battie falling to the ground. Tommie Battie fell to the ground next to him and died from his injuries.

After the shooting, investigators say Brookins ran away.

Hours after the shooting, detectives say they received multiple Crime Stoppers tips reporting that Brookins shot Brian and Tommie Battie.

Investigators say Brookins left his vehicle at the crime scene. They add that they used the photo on Brookins’ driver’s license and compared it to pictures on social media accounts and surveillance footage to identify Brookins as the shooting suspect.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Darryl Bernard Brookins for murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Brookins has four prior felony convictions. SCSO says he is the sole suspect in the deadly shooting.

In a statement to FOX 13, Brookins's defense attorney said, "Yesterday, Mr. Darryl Brookins surrendered himself to deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Unfortunately, law enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office were not interested in hearing Mr. Brookins’ version of events before submitting a warrant for his arrest. This was a mistake. Had Mr. Brookins been given a chance to sit down with them, he could have simply explained that he was acting in self-defense when he was approached and shot at by multiple armed individuals, including Tommie and Brian Battie. Under our system of justice, Mr. Brookins is presumed innocent and we look forward to exonerating him from these charges."

Brian Battie attended Sarasota High School and Braden River High School, where he was on both football teams as a running back.

He then went onto start his collegiate football career at the University of South Florida. He transferred to Auburn last season, where he was named the top kick returner.

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 08: South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) carries the ball during the game against the South Florida Bulls and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 8, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Brian Battie was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment after the shooting. At last check, he was in critical condition. A family friend of the Battie's told FOX 13 on Wednesday that he underwent another surgery on Tuesday, and he has not made any major improvements.

