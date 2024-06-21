2 men arrested in shooting during Port Richey home break-in, woman missing: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Investigators are searching for a woman after two men are accused of shooting into a Port Richey home during a break-in early Friday morning.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Kenneth Ohmann, 49, and Thomas Philpot, 33, were both arrested after deputies served a search warrant in the Settlers Drive area of Hudson later in the morning. Both men are accused of trying to break into an occupied home on Pioneer Trail and firing multiple shots.

According to authorities, numerous victims were inside the home, including Alisa McKeehan, 45, who ran off after the shooting and is still missing. PSO officials said it does not appear anyone was shot or injured during the incident.

Ohmann and Philpot left the home in a car after the shooting, but were later found when deputies served a search warrant on Settlers Drive at around 10 a.m. Both were detained by deputies, along with Sabrina Philpot. All three were hiding in the home when deputies served the warrant.

The sheriff's office said it's unknown whether Sabrina was involved in the previous shooting on Pioneer Trail.

Pictured: Alisa McKeehan.

Deputies are continuing their search for McKeehan, who is described as 5'4", around 145 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Pasco County deputies said it's not known what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office at (727) 847-8102, option 7, or report a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.