2 rescued in Clearwater after yacht catches on fire: Officials
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people were rescued after a yacht caught on fire early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue, Clearwater Police and multiple other agencies responded to a yacht fire just before 5 a.m. The yacht was located just west of Coachman Park and north of the Memorial Causeway bridge, according to officials.
Courtesy: City of Clearwater
Two people from Clearwater were rescued by another boat in the area. Authorities say they were not injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
