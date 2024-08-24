Expand / Collapse search

2 rescued in Clearwater after yacht catches on fire: Officials

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 24, 2024 10:27am EDT
Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people were rescued after a yacht caught on fire early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue, Clearwater Police and multiple other agencies responded to a yacht fire just before 5 a.m. The yacht was located just west of Coachman Park and north of the Memorial Causeway bridge, according to officials.

Two people from Clearwater were rescued by another boat in the area. Authorities say they were not injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

