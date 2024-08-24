2 rescued in Clearwater after yacht catches on fire: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two people were rescued after a yacht caught on fire early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue, Clearwater Police and multiple other agencies responded to a yacht fire just before 5 a.m. The yacht was located just west of Coachman Park and north of the Memorial Causeway bridge, according to officials.

Courtesy: City of Clearwater

Two people from Clearwater were rescued by another boat in the area. Authorities say they were not injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: