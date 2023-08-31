2 students hospitalized, 1 suspect in custody after stabbing at Countryside High School: CPD

article

A stabbing at a Countryside High School in Clearwater sent two students to the hospital and landed another one in police custody Thursday morning.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, though there is no further danger or threat to Countryside High School, parts of the school are crime scenes, and students are being held in their classes to preserve those scenes.

Police say students will be dismissed beginning at 1:25 p.m. and buses are at the school.

Parents who need to pick up their children can enter only off McMullen Booth Road.

Police say daycare dismissal will be last.

According to CPD, the parents of the two victims, who are in stable condition, have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.