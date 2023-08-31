Missing Hernando couple found deceased in crashed car, deputies say

A couple that vanished from their Hernando County home on Tuesday afternoon were located Thursday morning deceased inside their vehicle off Powell Road in Brooksville.

Investigators say it looks like the couple, Albert and Cynthia Allen, crashed their vehicle.

‘We are the Essentials’, a group that searches for missing people, was in Brooksville on Thursday morning to search for the Allen’s. The couple’s vehicle was found shortly after the team arrived.

Images showing where the Allen's car was discovered courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the couple was reported missing after a family member noticed their vehicle was missing from their house on Star Road in Brooksville at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, a day before Hurricane Idalia hit the state.

Deputies say Albert Allen suffered from dementia and is deaf and Cynthia Allen had recently suffered a stroke and was partially paralyzed.

Pictured: Albert and Cynthia Allen courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, neither of the Allen's took their medications with them when they left.

Deputies say Albert Allen’s phone was pinged within a 3-mile radius of Hernando Oaks, off U.S. 41 in Brooksville.