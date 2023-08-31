Armed robbery suspect taken into custody after gunfight with St. Pete police

article

An officer-involved shooting that led to an armed robbery suspect being taken into custody is under investigation in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, undercover detectives were doing surveillance on 22-year-old Tyron Davis, who has a lengthy criminal history and was suspected of recently robbing two St. Petersburg businesses at gunpoint.

SPPD says after the detectives lost contact with Davis, they were notified of an armed robbery at the Mobile Station located at 825 49th Street North in St. Petersburg, where the suspect matched the description of Davis.

Police say the suspect in all three robberies had two guns.

According to SPPD, The undercover detectives spotted Davis at 1534 27th Street South and tried to stop his vehicle.

Investigators say instead of stopping, the vehicle fled and Davis leaned out of the passenger window from the waist up and fired multiple rounds at the undercover detectives.

According to police, an undercover detective returned fire at Davis while Davis continued to shooting from the moving vehicle.

Davis fled to the area of 10th Avenue South and 12th Street, where police say the vehicle eventually crashed, and Davis was taken into custody.

Undercover detectives and Davis were uninjured.

Initial reports state that a second person was also taken into custody.

Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating.