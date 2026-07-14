2 Tampa men accused of zip-tying 13-year-old during armed robbery

The Brief Two Tampa men face federal conspiracy charges after an armed robbery where victims, including a teen, were zip-tied. Investigators found a loaded pistol used in the robbery at one suspect's home during a federal search. Both suspects face significant time in federal prison if they are convicted.



Two Tampa men face federal charges for allegedly breaking into an apartment complex with guns and zip-tying their victims, according to federal prosecutors.

Tampa armed robbery indictment

What we know:

Jay El Wilburn, 47, and Alvaughn Parker, 27, are indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Jan. 20, the men allegedly entered an apartment complex with guns and zip-tied the hands of their victims behind their backs, including a 13-year-old.

The suspects stole cash, drugs, guns and other personal items before running from the scene.

Federal search warrant executed

Timeline:

On Feb. 2, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at Wilburn’s home. Agents found a loaded pistol used in the robbery, federal officials said.

Criminal history and prison

The backstory:

Wilburn previously served a federal sentence for carjacking and using a firearm during a violent crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. If convicted, Wilburn faces a minimum of 25 years to life in federal prison, while Parker faces seven years to life.

The arrest is part of a massive new federal push called "Operation Take Back America." The DOJ says the initiative is designed to pour federal resources into fighting illegal immigration, crushing drug cartels, and cleaning up violent crime in neighborhoods across the country.

Unresolved details in investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the exact location of the apartment complex where the robbery occurred. It is also unclear if any additional suspects are being sought in connection with the conspiracy.