2 teens arrested for kicking in doors in Hernando County for TikTok challenge

Two teenagers were arrested in Hernando County after surveillance video showed them kicking in peoples' doors as part of a TikTok trend.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection to four reports of doors of Spring Hill homes being kicked down.

According to HCSO, the two teens would walk up to the front doors of these homes, then kick the door, causing damage and in some cases, knocking the doors open.

Both suspects, who live within walking distance of the four reported incidents, admitted to authorities that they kicked the front doors of all four homes.

One of them told detectives they did it in line with a trend on social media called the ‘Door Kick Challenge.’ He added that they didn't intend to get into the homes.

The two suspects were arrested on four counts of burglary of a dwelling. They were taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were processed and then released into the custody of their parents.

"This situation was exceptionally dangerous on several levels," said Sheriff Al Nienhuis. "First, there was a very good possibility that these young men could have been shot and killed by a homeowner lawfully defending the household. Second, if this occurred, the homeowner would have been burdened with the fact he or she killed two teenagers who were participating in a stupid activity."