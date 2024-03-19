2024 Election Delegate Tracker: Here's how many delegates Donald Trump, Joe Biden have earned so far

As more states hold their primary election contests, each presidential candidate is tallying up the amount of delegates they've won – vying to reach the threshold to become either the Democratic or Republican presidential nominee at their party's convention.

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have reportedly reached the delegate thresholds needed for their nominations, according to the Associated Press, which are 1,968 and 1,215, respectively. Several states have held their primary contests already, including Florida, while others will have theirs in the coming weeks.

Here is a look at the delegate counts for both Biden and Trump, the presumptive Democratic and Republican presidential nominees.