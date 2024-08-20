2024 primary election: Race for Hillsborough County State Attorney

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Tampa defense attorney Elizabeth Martinez-Strauss are squaring off in the primary election on Aug. 20 for a chance to take on incumbent Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez in November.

Warren was elected as the Hillsborough State Attorney in 2016 and in 2020. He was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022, who said the prosecutor violated his oath of office and had been soft on crime.

At that time, DeSantis appointed Lopez, a Hillsborough County judge, to replace Warren.

Warren sued DeSantis claiming his ousting was an "illegal political stunt."

The judge found that the governor was wrong to fire Warren, but said the court lacked the authority to reinstall him as state attorney. Warren appealed the case.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled that the twice-elected Democrat waited too long to bring the case.

In January, Warren scored a win in the fight to get his job back. An appeals court found Warren’s statements were protected by the First Amendment, and a lower court has the authority to reinstate him. However, he has not been reinstated.

Months after stating that he would not run for the Hillsborough State Attorney, Warren tossed his hat in the ring, but he wasn't alone.

Strauss-Martinez, who has deep roots in the Bay Area, jumped into the race in February. Her father, Victor Martinez, is a well-known criminal defense attorney in town and her grandfather, Dr. Victor J. Martinez, was a lawyer and prominent heart surgeon who rubbed elbows with a lot of movers and shakers in the Bay Area and across the country.

Her mother, Rosalie Bolin, is a mitigation specialist who made headlines in the 90s when she married a death row inmate, Oscar Ray Bolin. She fought and believed in his innocence until the day he was executed in 2016.

Strauss has been on both sides of the courtroom, serving as an assistant public defender in Hillsborough County and later becoming a prosecutor in New Orleans.

Florida has closed primary elections, which means only Democrats can vote for either Warren or Martinez-Strauss.

The primary election is on Aug. 20 and polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here to see where you can cast a ballot across the Bay Area.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: