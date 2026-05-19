2026 Florida Python Challenge registration begins

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The Brief Registration is now officially open for the upcoming Florida Python Challenge registration window, allowing participants to sign up for the summer event. Registered competitors will have the opportunity to compete for $25,000 in overall cash prizes. The annual conservation event aims to protect the native wildlife populations across the sensitive Everglades ecosystem.



Registration is now open for the 2026 Florida Python Challenge.

When is the 2026 Florida Python Challenge?

What we know:

The 2026 Florida Python Challenge is being held from July 10 at 12:01 a.m. to July 19 at 5 p.m.

Registered participants will compete for $25,000 in prizes, including the Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000 for the registered participant who removes the most pythons.

How to register for the 2026 Florida Python Challenge?

Registration opened on May 19 and will remain open through July 19, the last day of the competition.

Click here to register and take the required online training.

South Florida ecosystem damage

Burmese pythons are an invasive species found mostly inside the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida, where they heavily prey upon native birds, mammals and reptiles.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, these large snakes are not native to the local environment and cause severe negative impacts on local wildlife populations.

A single female Burmese python has the biological capability to lay between 50 and more than 100 eggs at one time.

Python Huntress Amy Siewe holds an invasive 10-foot Burmese Python during a hunting trip down Tamiami Trail on Sept. 5, 2024, in Miami. The snake was originally caught by her colleague Harold Antonio Rondon-Mena. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune New Expand

Historical competition numbers

By the numbers:

In 2025, participants removed a competition record number of Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

27,000: The total number of Burmese pythons reported to the FWC as removed from the state environment since 2000.

294: A record-setting number of invasive snakes were removed by participants during the 2025 competition.

1,406: The cumulative number of constrictors removed across all scheduled challenge events to date.

934: The number of people from 30 states and Canada who registered to compete in the 2025 event.

Agency conservation efforts

What they're saying:

"We are excited to announce the dates for this year’s Florida Python Challenge, which will be our ninth such event to date," said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. "We look forward to the Challenge each year as a way to raise awareness about nonnative fish and wildlife, while also encouraging the public to get involved in Everglades conservation by removing invasive Burmese pythons. This year’s event is made possible thanks to the continued support of Governor Ron DeSantis and our partners at the South Florida Water Management District, Everglades National Park, and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Foundation, as well as our generous sponsors."

"We continue to advance Everglades restoration efforts thanks to the support of Governor Ron DeSantis, and we’ll keep doing everything we can to protect this important ecosystem," said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member "Alligator Ron" Bergeron. "Removing Burmese pythons from this ecosystem is critical to the survival of the native species that call this area home. We appreciate our partners at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Everglades National Park as we continue to work together to raise awareness about invasive species. This is a great way for the public to get involved in the protection of the Everglades and I want to thank everyone who is participating in the 2026 Florida Python Challenge. Long live the Everglades!"

"Protecting the Everglades requires strong collaboration across agencies, organizations, and the public," said Superintendent Pedro Ramos of Everglades National Park. "We are pleased once again to participate in the Florida Python Challenge, which highlights how shared stewardship can contribute to the long-term protection of native species and park resources."

Year-round removal options

Dig deeper Python removal opportunities remain open year-round across 32 commission-managed lands.

Additionally, Burmese pythons can be humanely killed on private land at any time with explicit landowner permission. No state permit or hunting license is required for these specific private land removals.