2,423 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 8 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,423 Sunday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 663,994.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 12,608, an increase of eight since Saturday's update. In addition, a total of 156 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Hillsborough County is reporting one additional death.

Of the 663,994 cases, 656,485 are Florida residents while 7,509 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 39,450

Pinellas: 20,922

Advertisement

Sarasota: 7,619

Manatee: 10,886

Sumter: 2,103

Polk:18,473

Citrus: 2,469

Hernando: 2,884

Pasco: 8,527

Highlands: 1,996

DeSoto: 1,534

Hardee: 1,224

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, 2,627 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 41,297 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 4,930,974 residents have been tested in the state as of Sunday -- about 22.9% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

Today's new case number represents the 103rd straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for over three weeks. It was at 4.26% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

PDF: DOH's full county-by-county COVID-19 case report

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map