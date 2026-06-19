Ruskin residents accused of fighting detectives serving a search warrant during child porn investigation
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested three people following an investigation that led detectives to discover files of child sexual abuse material on a cellphone inside a Ruskin home.
Detectives searched the home after tracing child pornography shared online.
Ruskin investigation
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Internet Predator Unit served a search warrant Thursday at a home on 9th Street Northeast in Ruskin.
Detectives said they launched the search after determining child pornography was being shared through a social media app.
During the search, investigators said 51-year-old resident Maria Olguin-Chavez physically resisted and tried to strike detectives.
According to HCSO, detectives seized numerous electronic devices, including a cellphone belonging to 26-year-old Abelino Clavel-Olguin, who refused to provide his passcode and tried to delete evidence.
When detectives placed Clavel-Olguin under arrest, they said he physically resisted and struck a detective multiple times.
Deputies said a search of a device belonging to a third resident, 22-year-old Misael Clavel, revealed 100 files of child sexual abuse material and two files depicting sexual activity involving an animal.
Active deputy probe
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the specific social media app used to share the material. It is also unknown if more devices are being analyzed or if additional charges will be filed as the investigation remains active.
Florida criminal counts
By the numbers:
Deputies arrested three individuals on multiple charges following the raid:
- Misael Clavel: Charged with 100 counts of solicitation or possession of child pornography, two counts of filming, distributing, or possessing an image of sexual activity with an animal, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
- Abelino Clavel-Olguin: Charged with obstruction of service or execution of a search warrant, resisting an officer with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.
- Maria Olguin-Chavez: Charged with resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Law enforcement statement
What they're saying:
"Child sexual abuse material victimizes children and fuels further exploitation," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our detectives are relentless in identifying offenders, removing this material from circulation, and holding those responsible accountable. Anyone who possesses, shares, or attempts to conceal this evidence will face the full consequences of their actions."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news release by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which explained the arrests and details of the active investigation, as well as statements from Sheriff Chad Chronister.