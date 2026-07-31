Dunedin open container district: Businesses push for outdoor drinking
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Local business owners are pushing city leaders to let downtown happy hour spill onto the sidewalks to help rescue slumping summer sales.
Downtown Dunedin open container district
What we know:
More than a dozen business owners joined forces at a Dunedin City Commission meeting on July 9 to ask for an open container district and the return of Second Friday events. Jason Seibert, who owns Flanagan's Irish Pub and Rosie's Tavern in downtown Dunedin, said many local spots are down while operational costs keep rising due to gas prices.
"A lot of restaurants are down double-digit percentages, 20% or more," Seibert said. "Our cost of goods sold has gone up a lot, based on gas prices."
Dunedin business open container support
What they're saying:
Seibert warned that neighboring towns like Safety Harbor and Largo are actively pulling away visitors, energy and dollars. Dunedin City Manager Jennifer Bramley praised the rare, unified backing from business owners, while visitor Keke noted that an open container setup would make the town even better for strolling families and couples.
Outdoor drinking district proposals
Why you should care:
The proposed Sip and Stroll district would allow customers to buy alcoholic drinks from participating venues and carry them through designated areas in city-approved cups. Business leaders hope to model the idea after similar summer programs in nearby Largo to bring back food, fun and foot traffic.
City council drinking ordinance status
What we don't know:
The Dunedin City Commission is continuing discussions on the proposal. It's unclear when commissioners will take it up again or whether they will vote on it.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from statements made during a Dunedin City Commission meeting, interviews with local business owners and visitors, and reporting from FOX 13.