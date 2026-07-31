Dunedin open container district: Businesses push for outdoor drinking

The Brief Downtown Dunedin business owners are asking city leaders to create an open container district to boost foot traffic following summer sales drops. Over a dozen business owners urged the Dunedin City Commission to revive the city's popular Second Friday street event. Local leaders noted strong unity among downtown merchants as discussions on the proposal continue.



Local business owners are pushing city leaders to let downtown happy hour spill onto the sidewalks to help rescue slumping summer sales.

Downtown Dunedin open container district

What we know:

More than a dozen business owners joined forces at a Dunedin City Commission meeting on July 9 to ask for an open container district and the return of Second Friday events. Jason Seibert, who owns Flanagan's Irish Pub and Rosie's Tavern in downtown Dunedin, said many local spots are down while operational costs keep rising due to gas prices.

"A lot of restaurants are down double-digit percentages, 20% or more," Seibert said. "Our cost of goods sold has gone up a lot, based on gas prices."

Dunedin business open container support

What they're saying:

Seibert warned that neighboring towns like Safety Harbor and Largo are actively pulling away visitors, energy and dollars. Dunedin City Manager Jennifer Bramley praised the rare, unified backing from business owners, while visitor Keke noted that an open container setup would make the town even better for strolling families and couples.

Outdoor drinking district proposals

Why you should care:

The proposed Sip and Stroll district would allow customers to buy alcoholic drinks from participating venues and carry them through designated areas in city-approved cups. Business leaders hope to model the idea after similar summer programs in nearby Largo to bring back food, fun and foot traffic.

City council drinking ordinance status

What we don't know:

The Dunedin City Commission is continuing discussions on the proposal. It's unclear when commissioners will take it up again or whether they will vote on it.