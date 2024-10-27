5-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Petersburg, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 5-year-old boy was taken to All Children's Hospital on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officials say the child was hit by a vehicle on 18th Ave South and Prescott St in St. Pete just before 3:30 p.m. According to police, the 5-year-old was seriously injured.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators, according to authorities.

SPPD says Eighteenth Ave. S. will be closed to traffic from 16th St. to 17th St. S. for several hours for the investigation.

