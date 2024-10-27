St. Petersburg cyclist killed by pick-up truck, police investigating
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A cyclist was killed by a pick-up truck in St. Petersburg on Saturday, according to police.
The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) says Kurt Kautz, 66, was hit and killed by a Ford pick-up truck while riding his bike on 54th Avenue North and MLK St at around 6 p.m.
While the investigation is ongoing, police say the driver is cooperating.
