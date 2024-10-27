Expand / Collapse search

St. Petersburg cyclist killed by pick-up truck, police investigating

Published  October 27, 2024 11:41am EDT
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A cyclist was killed by a pick-up truck in St. Petersburg on Saturday, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) says Kurt Kautz, 66, was hit and killed by a Ford pick-up truck while riding his bike on 54th Avenue North and MLK St at around 6 p.m. 

While the investigation is ongoing, police say the driver is cooperating. 

