St. Petersburg cyclist killed by pick-up truck, police investigating

A cyclist was killed by a pick-up truck in St. Petersburg on Saturday, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) says Kurt Kautz, 66, was hit and killed by a Ford pick-up truck while riding his bike on 54th Avenue North and MLK St at around 6 p.m.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say the driver is cooperating.

