6 shot at Tampa apartment complex, police searching for suspect

The Brief Tampa police say six people were shot at an apartment complex early Thursday. It happened at the Crown Pointe Apartments along Woodville St. near 43rd St. and Sligh Ave. Police say one victim was critically injured and no arrests have been made.



Six people were injured, including one critically, in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, according to Tampa police.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday to the Crown Pointe Apartments along Woodville St. near 43rd St. and Sligh Ave.

Investigators say they found three victims at the complex. Paramedics rushed them to the hospital, where one was listed in critical condition.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to W. Platt St. and S. Willow Ave., where two more people said they had been shot at the same apartment complex. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to TPD.

Police say the sixth victim showed up at the hospital a short time later and is also expected to survive.

TPD says all six victims were outside when shots were fired.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified a suspect in the case. TPD also hasn't said what may have led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.