$70,000 worth of heavy equipment stolen from Lake Wales ranch

By FOX 13 news staff
Polk County
Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Polk County investigators are trying to track down thousands of dollars’ worth of heavy equipment stolen from a ranch.

They said the property is located off U.S. Highway 27 just south of Warner University. The theft occurred during the early-morning hours on Wednesday, May 18.  

Detectives said the suspect – or suspects – were likely driving an early-2000 model Dodge extended cab pickup truck. It was last seen heading south on U.S. 27 to Highlands County. The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the theft.

The sheriff’s office said the following were stolen:

  • 2011 DIAMOND C - 38’ GOOSENECK TRAILER W/9’ HYDRAULIC DOVETAIL, WARN 12,000LB WINCH, DUAL TANDEM AXLES (UNDERMOUNT TOOL BOXES)  
  • 2019 KUBOTA SVL 75-2 SKID STEER (DENT IN THE CAB ON THE FRONT LEFT CORNER) ALSO HAS TINTED WINDOW & "FELLER FENCING" PAINTED ON IT  
  • WIRE DOG FENCE ROLLER/TWISTER ATTACHMENT (orange)  
  • POST/TREE PULLER ATTACHMENT (black)  
  • KUBOTA GRAPPLE (black)  
  • KUBOTA BUCKET ATTACHMENT  
  • CAT AUGER  
  • RECEIVER MOUNT PLATE ATTACHMENT (black)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jay Scarborough at 863-287-2224. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers. www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com