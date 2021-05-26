$70,000 worth of heavy equipment stolen from Lake Wales ranch

article

Polk County investigators are trying to track down thousands of dollars’ worth of heavy equipment stolen from a ranch.

They said the property is located off U.S. Highway 27 just south of Warner University. The theft occurred during the early-morning hours on Wednesday, May 18.

Detectives said the suspect – or suspects – were likely driving an early-2000 model Dodge extended cab pickup truck. It was last seen heading south on U.S. 27 to Highlands County. The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the theft.

The sheriff’s office said the following were stolen:

2011 DIAMOND C - 38’ GOOSENECK TRAILER W/9’ HYDRAULIC DOVETAIL, WARN 12,000LB WINCH, DUAL TANDEM AXLES (UNDERMOUNT TOOL BOXES)

2019 KUBOTA SVL 75-2 SKID STEER (DENT IN THE CAB ON THE FRONT LEFT CORNER) ALSO HAS TINTED WINDOW & "FELLER FENCING" PAINTED ON IT

WIRE DOG FENCE ROLLER/TWISTER ATTACHMENT (orange)

POST/TREE PULLER ATTACHMENT (black)

KUBOTA GRAPPLE (black)

KUBOTA BUCKET ATTACHMENT

CAT AUGER

RECEIVER MOUNT PLATE ATTACHMENT (black)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jay Scarborough at 863-287-2224. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers. www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com