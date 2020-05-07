85-acre Lake Wales brush fire mostly contained

article

Fire crews in Polk County say an 85-acre brush fire is mostly contained.

The fire is 90% contained according to the Florida Forest Service - Lakeland.

The cause is still under investigation at this time.

The smoldering fire is near Tiger Lake Road in the Lake Wales area. Strong winds out of the north were sending the flames towards Highway 60.

It was not immediately clear if any buildings were threatened, but the view from SkyFOX showed some structures nearby.