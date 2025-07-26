8th annual Back-to-School Bash at Raymond James Stadium

The Brief More than 30,000 backpacks and school supplies were handed out to Tampa Bay students. Free medical, dental, and vision care was offered on-site — including adult health screenings for the first time. WWE legend Thaddeus Bullard says the event is part of his lifelong commitment to give back.



More than 30,000 local students are heading into the school year with brand-new backpacks, fresh supplies — and a boost of confidence — thanks to WWE Superstar Thaddeus Bullard, also known as Titus O’Neil.

Bullard and his Bullard Family Foundation hosted their 8th annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, drawing thousands of families for a full day of free resources and family fun.

This year’s event was the largest yet — featuring everything from haircuts and dental care to vision screenings and health referrals. And for the first time, parents and adult family members were offered on-site medical services, courtesy of AdventHealth.

"They are coming from multiple different types of spaces where some have, some don't," Bullard said. "But at the end of the day, it's not our job to judge. We're here to fulfill a need."

The event brought together not only families but also dozens of partners, volunteers and healthcare professionals — each one playing a role in lifting up the community.

Dr. Taylor Lowry with AdventHealth said adding adult medical services to the event this year was a natural next step in supporting families as a whole.

"It’s free, which is fantastic. You don’t have to wait in a clinic for this," she said. "We’re offering screenings for family members too — colonoscopy referrals, pulmonology, urology — all kinds of different people here today."

Inside the stadium, TeamSmile helped hundreds of children receive dental care — some for the first time in their lives. Executive Director John McCarthy said creating a welcoming atmosphere makes all the difference.

"A lot of these children have never been to the dentist before, but by providing a fun and exciting atmosphere, all of a sudden they’re not so scared anymore."

The Glazer Vision Foundation returned with its mobile eye screening program, continuing its mission to catch vision issues early — especially for families that can’t afford traditional care.

"One in four kids have a vision impairment — but one in five families can’t afford to do anything about it," said Executive Director Kourtney Sanchez. "One of the families got here before 6 a.m. just to make sure their child got screened."

And beyond the medical care and school supplies, the finishing touches were personal — like free haircuts offered by local barbers, including Clarence Smith.

"I have a motto: it’s cool to go to school," Smith said. "If you look good, feel good, you do good. We’re just getting them together, getting ready for school, thank God for the foundation. We’re here all together as a team, just giving back — and it’s a blessing."

