96th annual St. Petersburg Santa Parade and Tree Lighting this Saturday

St. Petersburg has unveiled it's 2024 holiday event lineup which features festive parades, a tree lighting, movies in the park and more for the whole family.

St. Petersburg Tree Lighting ceremony.

The festivities kick off on Saturday with the 96th annual Santa Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at North Straub Park in downtown St. Pete.

Some of the other events include a gingerbread building contest on Dec. 14 at the West Community Library.

The kids can meet Santa any day from Dec. 14 - Dec. 23 at North Straub Park.

People can also get active at the Cocoa Night Hike on Dec. 20 from 7-9 p.m. at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.

For more information about specific events and activities, you can head to the St. Pete Parks and Rec website.

