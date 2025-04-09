Florida man arrested for neglecting 30 dogs at his house: HCSO

The Brief A man was arrested on charges of animal abuse, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that a Weeki Wachee man was found with 30 neglected dogs. His next court appearance is Wednesday, May 7.



A Florida man was arrested for animal abuse after appearing in civil court last Friday.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office say that Jose Gonzalez-Cruz, 49, was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty over a month ago.

The backstory:

After searching his home on Margot Road in northwest Hernando County, investigators found that he was housing 30 dogs in dire conditions. All the dogs were bulldog mixes.

Mugshot of Jose Gonzalez-Cruz. Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, 22 of the dogs had no access to water, and some of the dried-up buckets had mold and dead lizards in them.

Nine of them were considered skinny and with their rib and hip bones visible. Six also had noticeable sores with open bleeding wounds, according to HCSO.

Several were in crates that were too small, and none of the crates had proper flooring, just open wires touching the ground.

According to HCSO deputies, eight dogs were found on the front and back porches of the house, and both porches were rotting with holes in the wood.

Dig deeper:

Several dogs were observed to have no access to dry ground, and the bottom of the kennels were muddy with a combination of feces and urine.

The defecation could have contributed to the area’s smell, which Hernando County Sheriff's Office detectives described as ‘overpowering.’

Despite the brutal conditions, deputies say all the dogs appeared friendly towards people.

AEO officials gave Gonzalez-Cruz a citation for animal mistreatment after impounding five of them. Gonzalez-Cruz gave up custody of the other 25 dogs, according to deputies.

The dogs will remain impounded at the shelter until the judge orders them to become the property of animal services or be given back to Gonzalez-Cruz.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation, and Gonzalez-Cruz is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday, May 7.

His bond has been set at $3,500.

HCSO encourages anyone to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS if calling from a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted by clicking here .

According to HCSO, callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 cash.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

