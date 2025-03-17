98-year-old among hurricane victims struggling 6 months after storms

The Brief Regina May, 98, says she's struggling to return to normalcy after the 2024 hurricane season. The South Pasadena community in Pinellas County was hit hard by multiple hurricanes, including Helene and Milton.



Nearly six months ago, 98-year-old Regina May watched as waves crashed outside her home in South Pasadena when Hurricane Helene impacted the Tampa Bay area.

What they're saying:

"All the water came here like a waterfall and it was coming down and it was going so fast. It went through here quick," May said.

A few feet of water made it into her first floor, destroying several of her belongings. Her kitchen, living room and first floor bathroom are still completely gutted.

She stayed with her family in Georgia until February. Since then, she's been cooking all her meals using a hot plate.

"It was terrible because I'm standing up here looking out at the entrance, and it was like a surfer waves," May said.

Her next-door neighbor, Claudia Pizzarelli, is also struggling to get her place back to normal.

"We're still trying to get assistance from FEMA. We got the little bit that they were giving pretty much everybody at the beginning, but it's been a little bit disappointing, too, when you kind of try to compare numbers with neighbors. It's not equal. Some people are getting big amounts, others are getting nothing. But it's something that we're still going through," Pizzarelli said.

Pizzarelli just reached out to FEMA again last week to appeal and apply for more funding. May is also hoping to get assistance.

"It's been six months and there's still people, elderly people, people of all ages that are still going through this. They're either not even in their homes. People aren't getting permits. People can't move forward," Pizzarelli said.

What you can do:

For more information on how to appeal a decision by FEMA, click here.

The Source:

