Florida law says it is illegal to set off fireworks before New Years

Florida law states that there are three days when consumer fireworks are legal to use in the state: New Year's Day, the 4th of July and New Year's Eve. Fireworks are banned in the days leading up to these holidays.

This law was made in 2020, but local laws with more restrictions still supersede this law.

FOX 13 has taken numerous calls from viewers concerned that the noise could be gunshots.

"A gunshot totally sounds different than a report with a firework," said Jim Mason, the owner of Pyro Jim's Fireworks.

Others are upset that nothing is being done to crack down on fireworks use.

What they're saying:

Those we spoke to said they don't mind fireworks most of the time.

"I think it's okay as long as they're being safe about it, and they're in an open space where they're doing it, where there's no one around, and there's a very minimal chance of anyone getting hurt," said Samara Kelson, Tampa. "But in a very public area, you know, doing it in the street where it could hit somebody, I don't think it's safe."

That is if people are considerate about when they shoot them off.

"Depends on what the definition of late is," said Scott Smith, Tampa. "But yeah, I'd say anything past 12:30, no. But prior to that, I really don't have an issue."

"The thing to do is to not be shooting fireworks late at night, you know, so people can sleep and everything," Mason said. "Except at this time of year, it is midnight to like two o'clock in the morning anyway, because of the celebrating the New Year."

Safety concerns

Mason said safety should be your top priority.

"Do what you're supposed to do with the firework," Mason said. "Don't do crazy things. If you do exactly what that says, your chances of having an accident are very slim."

You should have supplies on hand to make sure nothing gets out of hand.

"You can get the small fire extinguishers at stores that are inexpensive," Mason said. "You always want to carry like a half a bucket of water so you can throw it if you need to."

If you are the person lighting the fireworks, make sure to take that seriously too.

"Some people like to wear safety glasses that are that are lighting them off," Mason said. "The parents do, you know, though, if you're not an adult and everything, wear safety glasses, you know, that's good to case and don't stand over them when you're lighting them."

The other side:

There are concerns about the noise upsetting vulnerable groups. This can include veterans, those with PTSD or disabilities, and pets.

"I would say in terms of maybe, you know, frightening small children or pets," Kelson said.

"This dog doesn't mind them very often, but our previous dog hated them," Smith said. "So right now, we don't have a problem with it, but like I said before, we had a slight issue with it."