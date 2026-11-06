‘A beautiful life existed’: Friend remembers Brandon Citibank shooting victim Leanne Selman

The Brief Leanne Selman’s friends are remembering her as a talented performer, mentor and kind-hearted person. Selman was the lone victim of a shooting at the Citibank offices in Brandon on Wednesday. Selman was involved in the local belly dance and fire dance communities. A Saturday fire performance in St. Petersburg will include a tribute to Selman.



A friend is remembering shooting victim Leanne Selman for the kindness, creativity and mentorship she brought to Tampa Bay’s dance community.

Selman was the lone victim in the Brandon Citibank shooting earlier this week. Her friend said she hopes people remember more than the circumstances surrounding her death.

"Sometimes when tragedies like this occur, people only remember how they died and not the beautiful life that existed before the tragedy," said Abby Albaum. "She truly was a beautiful person that deserves to be honored for all of her talents and kindness and the good that she brought into the world."

Courtesy: Abby Albaum

Tampa Bay dance community

What we know:

Selman was a performance artist who participated in fire dancing, belly dancing and other events throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Albaum, who says she helped coach Selman years ago, says the 41-year-old was known for being reliable, talented and kind.

"Whenever we had events booked, she was going to show up on time and do a fantastic job," the friend said. "She was one of those people I never had to worry about from a work setting, but then also just on a personal level, just a very kind-hearted soul."

Albaum said Selman was also a meaningful part of the local belly dance community and helped encourage others who were beginning to explore fire dancing and performance art.

"She was just a really beautiful example of community building and kindness and supporting others on that path too," the friend said.

Saturday tribute planned

What's next:

Selman had been expected to perform Saturday at Tribal Burn: Pirates Seize the Night, an annual fire show organized by Hip Expressions.

Albaum said the event will still go on and will now include a tribute to Selman.

The performance is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Sacred Lands Preservation, 1700 Park Street North in St. Petersburg. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The event is described as a pirate-themed fire show and theatrical performance featuring local performers. The friend said Selman’s dance community plans to honor her during the event.

Tickets are available here.