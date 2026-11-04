CitiBank Center Tampa incident: 2 dead, including suspect, in active threat, deputies say

The Brief Florida deputies responded to the Citibank Center in Brandon, Florida due to an "active threat" on Wednesday. Two people have been confirmed dead – the alleged suspect and another person, the sheriff's office said.



Two people are dead, including the suspect, following an "active threat" Wednesday at the CitiBank Center in Brandon, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies rush to ‘active threat’ at Citibank

What we know:

Hillsborough County deputies rushed to the CitiBank Center on Wednesday afternoon for an "active threat." The sheriff's office said two people have been found dead – the suspect and a victim. The sheriff's office said deputies were actively clearing the scene and the building.

Brandon is roughly 12 miles east of downtown Tampa.

HCSO said in a post on X that 367 deputies and specialized units have responded to the CitiBank buildling.

What to know about the suspect and victim

What we don't know:

We do not know the circumstances of the "active threat" nor what happened. Deputies have not yet released the names of the suspect or the victim, or whether the two knew each other.

It's unclear if anyone else has been detained or arrested.

Family reunification center

Local perspective:

CitiBank employees can reunite with their families at the Staybridge Suites Tampa East, 3624 North Falkenburg Road, near Queen Palm Drive and North Falkenburg Road, HCSO said.