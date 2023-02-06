AAA: Florida gas prices down 7 cents since last week

article

Florida gas prices dropped 7 cents last week.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.50, reports AAA. That's eight cents lower than this year's high and just three cents higher than a year ago at this time.

The decrease comes after a sharp drop in the oil and gasoline futures markets.

"Oil prices are 10% lower than two weeks ago. Meanwhile, wholesale gasoline prices have fallen almost 40 cents," Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson. "Unless the market suddenly rebounds, drivers could see gas prices drop another 5-15 cents this week. Additionally, there's speculation that the strong January jobs report could cause the Federal Reserve to pass additional interest rate hikes, which could potentially lower fuel demand."

Regionally, the most expensive market in Florida is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area with the average gas price at $3.70. The least expensive is Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, with an average of $3.25.