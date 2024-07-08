AARP offers 99 Great Ways to Save for 2024

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

AARP has released its 15th annual 99 Great Ways to Save list.

This summer, the publication is helping readers make their money work harder for them.

Personal finance writers uncover tips and insight for saving on car care, travel, groceries and more.

The list features new tips on everything from home improvement, to car care, to travel, to groceries and more.

Click here to view the full list.