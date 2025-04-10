Bradenton woman to be sentenced for hit-and-run that killed ‘Peace Walker'

The Brief Teresa Zeppi will learn her sentence on Thursday, five years after a deadly hit-and-run in Manatee County. Zeppi hit Joseph Dralus, Sr., 82, also known as the "Peace Walker." He died less than a month later. In March, a jury convicted Zeppi of leaving the scene of a crash with death.



The Manatee County woman convicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bradenton man known by neighbors as the "Peace Walker" is set to learn her fate in court on Thursday.

Case against Teresa Zeppi

The backstory:

Zeppi was behind the wheel of her Lincoln Navigator when she hit Joseph Dralus, Sr., 82, in April 2020.

Dralus, who became known as the "Peace Walker" for flashing the peace sign to passersby during walks through his neighborhood, died less than a month later.

It took two years for detectives to arrest Zeppi. Investigators said she didn't immediately stop following the crash, eventually pulling over about 500 feet down the road. Prosecutors showed jurors home security video they said shows Zeppi checking her vehicle for damage, then leaving the scene.

Dig deeper:

Both of Dralus' sons testified at trial, explaining their part in the investigation to jurors. Christopher Dralus said he provided investigators with his father's toothbrush and hairbrush for DNA comparisons.

"Initially I was going to provide them his ashes, but I was told... they weren't able to get DNA from ashes, so they asked if I could come up with a hairbrush, toothbrush, anything with his DNA on it, which I knew I could come up with a toothbrush and a hairbrush," Christopher Dralus said on the stand. "He was a very hard worker, provided for his family, loved his family very much and loved being outdoors, as my brother had stated earlier and loved to do his walks on a daily basis."

Prosecutors also said Zeppi's vehicle had front-end damage and DNA taken from the SUV matched the victim's.

"The swabs from the hood slash fender, the swabs from the headlight and the swabs from the passenger side bumper all had DNA that I was able to make interpretations and comparisons to," said Kaleigh Brownell, a DNA analyst for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In early March, Zeppi was found guilty of leaving the scene of a crash with death.

What's next:

Thursday's sentencing hearing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Zeppi faces up to 30 years in prison.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kellie Cowan, with additional details from previous FOX 13 News reports.

