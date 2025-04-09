HCSO deputies begin using 'cruise lights' on patrol cars to deter crime

The Brief HCSO is implementing ‘cruise lights’ on deputy patrol cars. The lights are different from emergency lights because they don’t flash and are dimly lit. The cruise lights are meant to signal that police are in the area.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now one of Florida's first law enforcement agencies to fully implement ‘cruise lights’ on patrol cars.

These lights are different from emergency lights because they don’t flash. They are static, more dimly lit lights that remain on as they drive, meant to send a message.

But the lights are causing some confusion for people who are pulling over for them or thinking a deputy accidentally left them on.

What they're saying:

"When the lights are on, we want you to know that we are here, and we are approachable," said Casey Minuto, with HCSO. "We don't want the community to worry. If you see those solid lights, there's no action required. You don't need to do anything. This is just to let you know that we are there."

HCSO started this push back in 2020 with a six-month trial run, but as of this year, they are now standard procedure, shown to decrease crime drastically.

When using cruise lights, a study found a 44% decrease in vehicles stolen, 26% fewer accidents, 20% fewer arrests and a 16% decrease in vehicle burglaries.

Dig deeper:

Deputies say they also proved very helpful during last year's hurricanes and other big events, like the state fair, so people could easily find help.

We spoke with the president of a Florida police union about more departments shifting from hiding their presence to making it known.

"It obviously is a psychological deterrent. It lets the citizens know, hey, there are police in the area. The fact that you're identifying there's law enforcement in the area may quite very well be the deciding factor, whether or not [someone] is going to engage in illegal behavior," said Michael McHale, president of Southwest Florida PBA.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

He says it may also create safety concerns for some officers.

"The issue that comes up of concern, obviously, when you are highlighting yourself, you may or may not be subject to an ambush," said McHale, noting more than 60 ambush situations on officers just last year.

HCSO deputies can, however, turn them off in covert or officer safety missions.

Still, McHale says cruise lights have a positive impact on communities that more will trend towards.

READ: Man injured in shooting in Weeki Wachee: HCSO

"There's pros and cons in everything we do. I think the factor that we're driving through patrolling neighborhoods with those lights on gives a peace of mind."

What's next:

In Tampa Bay , the Bradenton Police Department has also started using cruise lights in their area.

Emergency flashing lights still require the same protocol, as citizens must move to the side or pull over so a law enforcement officer can respond.

The Source: FOX 13's Evyn Moon collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: