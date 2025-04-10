Deputies ask for the public's help finding a man who exposed himself at a Florida Target

The Brief A man is accused of exposing himself at a Riverview Target at the end of March. HCSO is asking for the public’s help finding him. Deputies say the Target is located at 10150 Bloomingdale Avenue.



A Florida man exposed himself at a Riverview Target last month, according to authorities.

Dig deeper:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is now asking the public to help find him.

Deputies with the HCSO say the man exposed himself at the Target at 10150 Bloomingdale Avenue on March 27, 2025.

The man accused of exposing himself at a Riverview Target.

After the ‘indecent act’, deputies say he left the Target.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: