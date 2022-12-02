Accused double murderer Steven Lorenzo expected to plead guilty to killing two men in 2003

The man accused in the brutal murder of two gay men nearly 20 years ago returned to a Tampa courtroom Friday after saying he now wants to plead guilty to the killings – and is asking for the death penalty.

In 2003, Steven Lorenzo, who is representing himself, was charged with the murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz, who prosecutors said were gay. They said Lorenzo and co-defendant Scott Schweickert lured the victims to Lorenzo's home, drugged, tortured, and later murdered the two men.

Friday, Judge Christopher Sabella said it's not wise for Lorenzo to continue representing himself without an attorney.

"I understand that," Lorenzo said in response. "I am pleased with how I’m handling it."

Pictured: Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz

The judge noted that although Lorenzo expressed moving forward with an open guilty plea, he had not received the proper forms to read and fill out. Therefore, a new hearing date was set for Tuesday morning to provide him with enough time to complete the document.

"Rather than trying to do it today in light of he hasn’t read [it]. I’m a little uncomfortable even if I said, ‘Take 10 minutes and talk to your attorney,'" the judge said.

If he does submit a guilty plea, Lorenzo will enter the penalty phase of the case and Judge Sabella will determine whether he receives life in prison or the death penalty. A mitigation counsel will be appointed for Lorenzo to provide evidence.

Pictured: Steven Lorenzo and Scott Schweickert

Prosecutors said a portion of the crimes were videotaped but during a hearing earlier this year, Lorenzo argued it was all consensual.

Initially, Lorenzo pleaded not guilty.

Not only is he now requesting to change his plea, but he's also requesting the death penalty.

PREVIOUS: Accused double murderer Steven Lorenzo argues prosecutors shouldn't use sex tapes against him at trial

According to the State Attorney's Office, the request is legitimate and within his rights.

Friday's hearing is to determine the next steps in the case.