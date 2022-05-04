Accused double murderer Steven Lorenzo argues prosecutors shouldn't use sex tapes against him at trial

Accused double murderer Steven Lorenzo said he doesn't think sex tapes found in his Seminole Heights home should be used against him during a virtual hearing Wednesday.

Lorenzo, who is representing himself, is accused of murdering two men Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz, who prosecutors said were gay. They said Lorenzo and co-defendant Scott Schweickert lured the victims to Lorenzo's home, drugged, tortured, and later murdered the two men.

The defendant has made it a habit to complain about not getting evidence and accused prosecutors of hiding some of it. The complaints and threats have caused his trial to be delayed over and over to the frustration of Pam Williams, the grieving mother of Galehouse.

Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz

"I'm just totally fed up with the justice system," said Williams.

Williams has been waiting nearly 20 years for justice but now in failing health, she fears she won't live long enough to see it.

"I'm getting my own death sentence right now," she explained.

Prosecutors said a portion of the crimes were videotaped but during the hearing Wednesday, Lorenzo argued it was all consensual.

Steven Lorenzo and Scott Schweickert.

"You got to be kidding me, why are they using these they were all willing participants," argued Lorenzo.

Lorenzo doesn't think the sex videos are relevant.

"Do I want copies of it? No. But if the State is going to use them I want them," requested Lorenzo.

Prosecutors told the judge they had not seen the videos Lorenzo was referring to and would decide later if the sex tapes will be used at trial.

Lorenzo's next court date is set for July 15, 2022.