Accused double murderer Steven Lorenzo once again claims legal sabotage by prosecutor

During a virtual hearing on Friday, Hillsborough state prosecutor Jay Pruner came ready for a battle.

"I've got quite a lot to say," Pruner proclaimed.

Notorious murder defendant Steven Lorenzo is acting as his own attorney and has been picking a fight with Pruner ever since.

"He's playing a game here," claimed Lorenzo.

Lorenzo has been throwing out wild accusations of dirty tricks and hiding evidence that he says could set him free. He wants the trial pushed back.

"The issue is I've got brand new evidence. Brand new evidence. I'm telling you his theory about what happened and my theory about what happened is totally different. There are other people involved," Lorenzo argued.

Pruner fired back, "There was no nefarious state misconduct in this case."

Lorenzo is accused of the gruesome murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz in 2003.

Pictured: Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz

Prosecutors say Lorenzo and co-defendant Scott Schweickert targeted gay bars and lured the men into Lorenzo's Seminole Heights home, where the men were drugged, tortured and killed. A few years ago, Schweickert cut a deal with the state and plead guilty to murder charges in exchange for life in prison and testifying against Lorenzo.

CDs from Schweickert's personal computer were at the center of Friday’s hearing. Lorenzo says he's entitled to that evidence.

"If I find something in that computer that I can use against Mr. Schweickert then I have a right to see it," said Lorenzo.

But Pruner says it’s pointless because he doesn't plan to use any of it at trial.

Hillsborough Judge Christopher Sabella, who played referee at times, says he will get to the bottom of it and make a decision soon on whether to delay the trial.

Lorenzo's next court date is set for March 12, 2021.

