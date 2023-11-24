Adam Sandler stars as cranky lizard in new Netflix movie set at Florida elementary school

A Florida elementary school has become the unconventional setting for Adam Sandler's newest role, where he plays a cranky, old lizard on a mission to fulfill his bucket list in Netflix's newest animated comedy.

Leo, which was released on Netflix on Tuesday, follows the Grown Ups star as Leo, a 74-year-old class pet stuck in the same classroom for decades alongside his terrarium-mate Squirtle, a turtle voiced by Bill Burr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Adam Sandler attends Netflixs "Leo" LA Premiere at Westwood Regency Village Theater on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

The movie is set in a fifth grade classroom in Fort Myers, according to the movie's description on Netflix.

"When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher," the description continues. "It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever."

ALSO ON NETFLIX : Netflix series dives deep into Urban Meyer era of Florida Gators football

Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler at the premiere of Netflix's "Leo" at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Birdie Thompson/Variety via Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Taylor Swift-inspired baby names get huge bump in 2023

The PG-rated film also stars Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider and Jo Koy. Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny are also in the movie as students.

The coming-of-age animated musical comedy opened with a 77% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.